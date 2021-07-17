Steve Ford, owner of Steve O’s Fried Chicken of Chilliwack, hands food to a customer during the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Saturday, July 24 is Drive-Thru Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 18 to 24

Drive-Thru Day, Hammock Day, International Yada, Yada, Yada Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In July, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Moth Week and Horseradish Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, July 18: Ice Cream Day, Nelson Mandela Day, Caviar Day.

Monday, July 19: Hug Your Kids Day, Get Out of the Doghouse Day, Stick Out Your Tongue Day.

Tuesday, July 20: Moon Day, World Jump Day, Space Exploration Day, Lollipop Day.

Wednesday, July 21: Junk Food Day, Hot Dog Day, Legal Drinking Age Day.

Thursday, July 22: Hammock Day, Mango Day, Creme Brulee Day.

Friday, July 23: International Yada, Yada, Yada Day, Gorgeous Grandma Day, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day.

Saturday, July 24: Drive-Thru Day, Pioneer Day, Cousins Day, Tell an Old Joke Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

