Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 2 to 8

National Bird Day, National Pass Gas Day, Happy Mew Year for Cats Day all coming up this week

Sonsie, an education bird with Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) is seen on Nov. 12, 2014. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 is National Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Get Organized Month and Clean Up Your Computer Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 2: Science Fiction Day, Happy Mew Year for Cats Day, World Introvert Day.

Monday, Jan. 3: Festival of Sleep Day, Humiliation Day, National Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 4: World Braille Day, National Spaghetti Day, National Trivia Day, World Hypnotism Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 5: National Whipped Cream Day, National Bird Day, National Keto Day.

Thursday, Jan. 6: National Cuddle Up Day, Apple Tree Day, National Shortbread Day.

Friday, Jan. 7: National Pass Gas Day, Old Rock Day, I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day, National Bobblehead Day.

Saturday, Jan. 8: National Bubble Bath Day, National JoyGerm Day, Earth’s Rotation Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

