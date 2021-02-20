Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Cherry Month, as well as Invasive Species Awareness Week and Real Bread Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 21: World Whale Day, Sticky Bun Day, International Mother Language Day.

Monday, Feb. 22: World Thinking Day, Walking the Dog Day, World Yoga Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Curling is Cool Day, Banana Bread Day, International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Pink Shirt Day (Anti-Bullying Day), I Hate Coriander Day, Inconvenience Yourself Day.

Thursday, Feb. 25: Chili Day, Digital Learning Day, Clam Chowder Day.

Friday, Feb. 26: Tell a Fairy Tale Day, Pistachio Day, National Skip the Straw Day.

Saturday, Feb. 27: International Polar Bear Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day, Strawberry Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

