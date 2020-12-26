More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Hobby Month and Clean Up Your Computer Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 27: Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day, Fruitcake Day, Visit the Zoo Day.

Monday, Dec. 28: Card Playing Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Bacon Day, Bicarbonate of Soda Day.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Make Up Your Mind Day, No Interruptions Day, Champagne Day.

Friday, Jan. 1: Polar Bear Plunge Day, Ring a Bell Day, Euro Day, Commitment Day.

Saturday, Jan. 2: Buffet Day, Fruitcake Toss Day, Science Fiction Day, Happy Mew Year Day for Cats.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

Just Posted

The local snowboarder who went missing Dec. 22 has passed away. (Erin Reimer/Facebook)
Missing snowboarder passes away

Was taken to hospital after being found Dec. 23

Santa was working hard on Dec. 18 making toys, when The Northern View peaked into his workshop. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Santa Claus is coming to town!

Despite a difficult year, the guy in red is still headed to Prince Rupert

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Boxing Day’s shot to return to its ‘glory days’ stymied by lockdowns: Retail experts

The spending spree will likely be a ‘sad’ and ‘lacklustre’ shell of its usual self

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

Most Read