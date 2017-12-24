Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

When’s the jolly ol’ man going to be stopping through your home?

Santa Claus has begun his journey around the world, dropping gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia, according to the NORAD Santa Tracker.

Each year, on the eve of Christmas, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa makes his way over various locations.

LIVE: You can Track Santa Claus here

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist
Next story
Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Big fish and blue knuckles

How a friendly fishing competition grew into one of Prince Rupert’s most beloved events

UPDATE: DP World locates source of hazmat incident at Fairview

Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal evacuated, closed after two employees sent to hospital

Nowhere to go: Public washrooms closed for the season

Prince Rupert has no public washrooms open during the winter months

In Our Opinion: Use newspaper for wrapping gifts

Cut down on waste this holiday season and use pages from the Northern View for gift wrapping

Santa’s number one helper

Mrs. Claus met Santa 11 years ago — and the rest is history

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Most Read