‘Tis the Season: Canada Post unveils latest holiday-themed stamps

Canada Post has unveiled its latest issue of both Christmas and holiday-themed stamps, continuing the festive tradition of giving Canadians the chance to bear imagery on their cards and letters.

Inspired by the angels who played the messengers in the Nativity story, this year’s Christmas stamps were designed by Stéphane Huot and illustrated by Luc Melanson.

The holiday stamps feature three recognizable characters — Santa, a reindeer and an elf.

For over 55 years, Canada Post has released holiday-themed stamps, encouraging Canadians to decorate their letters and cards with either sacred or secular holiday imagery.

And in 2021, the tradition continues — courtesy of designs from Larry Burke and Anna Stredulinsky of Burke & Burke and illustrations by Geneviève Godbout.

Along with the three classic holiday characters available for use on customers’ stamps, Canada Post has released a souvenir sheet that brings the three icons together.

All of the Christmas and holiday-themed collectibles can be found at postal outlets across the country and at canadapost.ca.

