People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Shawn Fagan is started as the new golf-pro at the Prince Rupert Golf Club on March 1. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Golf Club is getting a new pro

Two new electric vehilce charging stations are being installed for SD 52. An electric vehicle charger at First Ave. and McBride St. in Prince Rupert was the city’s first station. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast adds 3 more electric vehicle charging stations

Madilyn Henry was last seen in Prince Rupert on Feb. 23. (Photo: Supplied by Prince Rupert RCMP)
Prince Rupert RCMP seek help finding missing teen

The Port of Prince Rupert is just one of two in Canada to provide shore power to container vessels at berth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the local environment.
Prince Rupert Port Authority Greenwave Program reduced GHG emissions more than 4,785 tonnes in 2022