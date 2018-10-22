Super-pup! (BlueHeronFarmTX/Twitter)

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

A farm in southern Texas has come up with an adorable way to count down the days to Halloween.

Staff at Blue Heron Farm in Fields House, Texas, are dressing up their five puppies in costumes that range from a roll of sushi, to a carrot, to Superman.

The farm, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston, is a small-scale humane goat dairy farm.

Owned and operated by Christian and Lisa Seger, the 10.5-acre farm is raising the pups to be adopted out to 4 Paws Farm, a Texas animal shelter.

Their dog, Harriet, gave birth to the litter on Sept. 29.

But for now, the Segers are just having some fun with the little ones, costuming them as everything from ferocious lions, to turtles, to ladybugs.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Just Posted

Boat sinks while moored at Rushbrook floats

Port Edward Harbour Authority will lift the boat before destroying it

PRMSA wins association of the year honours

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association was honoured in Kamploops on Oct. 20

Web Poll: Are you pleased with the 2018 election results?

Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

VIDEO: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

Treena Decker organized the 2018 zombie walk through Prince Rupert on Oct. 20

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

‘Violent’ Prince George man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

Most Read