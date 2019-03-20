Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

Starbucks is testing out new compostable cups. (Starbucks/Twitter)

Starbucks says it plans to test both recyclable and compostable cups over the next year.

Customers in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London and Vancouver, British Colombia, will help test the cups, which use fiber, paper and other materials in place of plastic liners.

Seattle-based Starbucks was expected to announcement the test program Wednesday at its annual shareholders meeting.

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders.

Changes will vary by location. For example, in a neighbourhood with three Starbucks cafes, one might be changed to an express format while another offers delivery.

Starbucks’ U.S. mobile orders more than doubled between 2016 and 2018, to 12 per cent of orders. But there have been complaints about congestion in stores.

Today we are one step closer to a recyclable and compostable coffee cup, and will test several designs in select cities around the world. ♻️ Learn more about our collaboration with @LoopFund and our quest for a greener cup at https://t.co/3j5TMSghiP. #NextGenCup pic.twitter.com/8LW7cEengP — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 20, 2019

The Associated Press

