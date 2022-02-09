FILE - Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

FILE - Entertainer Snoop Dogg walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’

Rapper will take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Snoop Dogg calls performing at the Super Bowl in his home state a “dream come true.” He said he’s looking forward to sharing the stage with music legends who are his friends.

“We’re all one. We’re all united together,” said the 50-year-old rapper, who said he might perform his 1994 classic “Gin and Juice,” but hasn’t made a final decision yet. “If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

Snoop Dogg said their show is important for the legacy of the hip-hop culture. Other rap artists who have performed at the Super Bowl include Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Comb, Queen Latifah, Nelly and Big Boi of Outkast.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently, The Weeknd.

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

—Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

RELATED: Bet on it: a lot of money is going to change hands Super Bowl weekend

NFLPop Music

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

Just Posted

Ryan Taylor and Tyler Harris wrestle during a practice on Feb. 2. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert wrestler brings home gold medal at championships

City Councillor Blair Mirau announced he will not seek third term reelection as he has had many life-changing events like marrying his wife Chelsea, and welcoming his son Rowan, since first being elected in 2014 at the age of 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

Paul Lagace, Prince Rupert tenant advocate who faced having to move out of the city and leave his job, fought and won his own eviction on Jan. 28. to remain in his rental unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tenant advocate wins against landlord evicting him

A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)
Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP