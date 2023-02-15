A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A vase of baby’s breath sits on a work bench at Acanthus Floral and Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Show baby’s breath no love this Valentine’s Day, invasive species group warns

The small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant

A British Columbia non-profit organization fighting invasive species is reminding people on Valentine’s Day to spread the love, not the baby’s breath.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. says the small white sprigs stuck between your long-stem roses are actually a harmful invasive plant in the province.

The council’s Allison McCabe says if the plant invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for wildlife.

She recommends buying flowers without baby’s breath for your valentine this year.

If it is part of a bouquet, she says it should not be composted and instead put in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The council says non-invasive species that could be used instead of baby’s breath include the hybrid yarrow or sea lavender.

RELATED: B.C. boaters reminded to be vigilant on invasive plants, animals after historic mussel barge bust

Valentine's Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors
Next story
Galentines day — Spoil yourself a little

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating John Rufus Brown for the Feb. 15 Wanted Wednesday post. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday — John Rufus Brown

Skidegate’s Tyler Jones lays up the ball as Lax Kw’alaams’ Lloyd Dudoward blocks during Intermediate action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 14. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 5 (Feb. 15) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Second-ranked Prince Rupert's Colby Stephens fires from beyond the arc in Intermediate action against Massett at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 13. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 3 Recap: Top-ranked teams advance with one exception

While you may be familiar with Valentine’s Day, have you ever heard of Galentines Day? (File photo)
Galentines day — Spoil yourself a little