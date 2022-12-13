A Prothonotary Warbler is shown in this handout image. A tiny warbler spotted flying in a Vancouver parking garage is not only on the wrong side of the country, its on the wrong continent for this time of year. The Wildlife Rescue Association says it captured the Prothonotary warbler without incident out of concern for its health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wildlife Rescue Association of BC-Melissa Hafting

A Prothonotary Warbler is shown in this handout image. A tiny warbler spotted flying in a Vancouver parking garage is not only on the wrong side of the country, its on the wrong continent for this time of year. The Wildlife Rescue Association says it captured the Prothonotary warbler without incident out of concern for its health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Wildlife Rescue Association of BC-Melissa Hafting

B.C. rescue group captures wrong-way warbler that should be wintering far south

Endangered bird rarely in B.C. and should be in South America the Gulf of Mexico right now

A tiny warbler spotted flying in a Vancouver parking garage is not only on the wrong side of the country, it’s on the wrong continent for this time of year.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says it captured the prothonotary warbler without incident out of concern for its health.

It’s only the 11th time the bright yellow bird has been spotted in B.C., and association manager Jackie McQuillan says the species would normally migrate in summers to Quebec and Ontario.

The bird, which is an endangered species, should be in South America or around the Gulf of Mexico right now.

McQuillan says they aren’t sure how it got here, but they want to be careful how they release it and believe it might struggle to survive a long plane ride to its wintering grounds.

Instead, she says they think it would be best to overwinter the bird in their centre, then release it to join a flock of local warblers when they return in the spring.

RELATED: Rare white raven grabs the spotlight at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

birdsBirdwatching

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on

Just Posted

A Prince Rupert man was arrested with three times the legal blood alcohol level on Dec. 10, 2022, after colliding with a parked car. There are public misconceptions about roadside stops for driving impaired Const. Gabriel Gravel said on Dec. 10, 2021. The RCMP will be completing roadside random checks throughout the holiday season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert impaired driver arrested three times the legal limit

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
Five Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents sentenced for criminal contempt

Two Salmon enhancement projects received more than $94,000 from Prince Rupert Port Authority, the organization announced on Dec. 11. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority contributes $94,000 to Salmon enhancement projects

Heather Hadland-Dudoward, manager of the North Pacific Cannery receives on Nov. 25, from Dave Walker, president and longtime member of the Grand Trunk Pacific Model Railroad Club, the lifetime collection of scale replica model trains and yard that have been built and developed by the club. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Scale replica trains starting a new journey under North Pacific Cannery operations

Pop-up banner image