Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Tuesday morning started with a bang for local RCMP, but a thorough investigation determined it was only much ado about a rodent.

A resident called police about 7:30 a.m. to report an explosion in the area of Princeton General Hospital and Vermilion Forks Elementary School.

The noise was described as “similar to a shotgun blast…they described it as a loud bang that shook the earth,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We went out and we conducted patrols. We did neigborhood inquiries…It did take up some manpower for sure.”

One witness came forward who said he heard an explosion, and then saw smoke rising from electrical wires.

“Fortis BC attended and they found a dead squirrel at the bottom of a power pole,” said Parsons.

“It had been electrocuted.”

Power in the area was not disrupted, he said.

