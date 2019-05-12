REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver Island: Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay, spotted

A tourist company managed to capture rare footage of the sole wolf named Takaya, who has been living on Discovery Island for seven years. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Momma and ducklings get public following on their waddle home

A mother duck and her five ducklings drew the attention of drivers and pedestrians during their 400-metre journey to the wharf they call home. Watch more >

Victoria: Royal BC Museum unveils rare Mayan artifact

The artifact — La Corona Altar 5 — is from the year 544 CE and was discovered in the jungle in the northern part of Guatemala, 700 kilometres away from cities. Watch more >

Okanagan Falls: Epic tree filled with stuff animals draws tourists

Over the past seven years, this tree has been both successful in slowing some of the traffic but also a tourist attraction far and wide. Watch more >

Chilliwack: City’s unofficial mayor celebrates 20 years keeping streets clean

Harold Zinke, street cleaner with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, has been picking up what others leave behind for a long time. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Just Posted

Power restored after brief outage

Parts of the city left without electricity for roughly one hour Saturday afternoon, May 11

Killer Whale sighting at Prince Rupert Whale Festival

North Coast Ecology Centre Society second annual event with dancers and a Mother’s Day movie

Why We Relay: I’m with Isaac

Prince Rupert high school student on surviving five months of cancer treatment, and brain surgery

Kaien Safety trainer gets philanthropic in his retirement

At 75, Kevin Newton is setting up a palliative care home and women’s education fund in Prince Rupert

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Vancouver Island home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

