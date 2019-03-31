REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Tofino: Bird’s eye view of recent rescue off Lovekin Rock

Four people stranded on a rock near Long Beach in Tofino were brought to safety by members of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces 442 squadron. Watch more >

Williams Lake: First-ever Tsilhqot’in master chef challenge sizzles

Tl’esqox First Nation hosted a Master-Chef-inspired competition with traditional food as the theme. Watch more >

Revelstoke: Researchers probe B.C.’s wolverines

First-of-its-kind study looks at wolverines over a large area of B.C., including in Revelstoke. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Two-legged dog learning to use prosthetic leg

Thanks to donated cash, Roo no longer has to jump like a kangaroo to get around. Watch more >

Victoria: Interfaith chapel brings dogs – and goats for therapy

Students at UVic are invited each week to hangout with sweet furry friends, including dogs and goats, for a few minutes of therapy away from stress. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
El Chapo, the fashionista?

Just Posted

Rupert Meats stocks a taste of home for South Africans

From biltong to Mrs. Ball’s chutney, traditional cultural foods to try out

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams band in court last week

Lawyers argued against provincial government interference in its traditional territory

DAY 3: Rupert Rampage knocked out 4 – 1 by the Dawson Creek Canucks in Thursday’s game

The Prince Rupert team will be headed home after third defeat in the 2019 Coy Cup in Fort St. Johns

Port of Prince Rupert president on growing trade in 2019

CEO Shaun Stevenson presents on the connector road, Fairview expansion, Vopak and Wolverine fuels

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Most Read