REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

1. Smithers: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Now that the 32 cubs are teenagers, the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter will be releasing the furry friends into the wild all over B.C.'s north.

2. Chilliwack: Unusually large family of geese looks to lay down roots

It's not clear if it's the lack of affordable housing in Metro Vancouver, or the access to rivers and lush greenery, but this family of 19 geese are making their mark in the Fraser Valley city.

3. Vancouver Island: Kayakers head to ‘secret coast’ first visited by explorers in 1770s

Two Port Alberni adventurers are headed on a hiking and kayaking expedition to reveal the forgotten history of early Spanish explorations of Canada's west coast.

4. Port Hardy: Bear picks fight with garbage can on downtown street

A bear was caught on video trying to break into a 'bear proof' garbage can in downtown Port Hardy this week, but the garbage can appears to hold its ground.

5. Salmon Arm: Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips' idea to ride around the world was inspired by a recent trip to Southeast Asia, and his eagerness to bring awareness to mental health.

