REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Denman Island: Sailor gets surprise from humpback whale

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said she came across a humpback whale while out on her 34-foot sailboat. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown core. Watch more >

Comox Valley: Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself into the airtight “biodome” to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change. Watch more >

Vancouver Island: Meet B.C.’s oldest lawyer

Constance Isherwood, 98, has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years. Watch more >

B.C.: 2018 Poppy Campaign begins

Beginning the last Friday of October, the annual Poppy Campaign runs until Remembrance Day and strives to raise funds to support Canadian Armed forces and the RCMP veterans. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Northern B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Prince Rupert CIHL team look to continue their undefeated season in Terrace against the River Kings

Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was terminated from his position at the academy

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Two men were arrested in the joint investigation

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Malkin has 3 points as Penguins blank Canucks 5-0

Crosby adds pair of goals for Pittsburgh

World Series: Dodgers bullpen crumbles in 9-6 Game 4 loss to Red Sox

President Trump questions L.A. manager’s moves

Green Riders cruise past B.C. Lions 35-16

Leos will wrap up CFL regular season versus Calgary

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

Most Read