REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Abbotsford: Inside a racing Lamborghini

Some won’t hit speeds of 254 km/h in their entire lifetime — let alone a 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder.Watch more >

Victoria: Contentious statue of John A. Maconald removed

To a mix of cheers and protest, the statue of B.C.’s first premier was taken down from outside City Hall. Watch more >

Cranbrook: Heat wave enough to bake cookies?

This past week’s heat wave turned vehicles into ovens, check out this Black Press Media reporter’s attempt to make some homemade cookies under 69 C conditions. Watch more >

B.C.: Behind the scenes of everyday ferry rides

The Coastal Inspiration is part of the ‘Coastal class’ of ships operated by B.C. Ferries, delivered a few years before the 2010 Winter Olympics. We take a look inside. Watch more >

Vancouver: Corgi races coming to town

Did someone say corgis? Just as summer is entering its final stretch and back-to-school season begins, Hastings Racecourse is honouring the loaves of bread with a race. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How much money should you leave behind after death?

Just Posted

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

In Prince Rupert, Sandy Smith teaches others how to weave cedar — for free

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

MVP of the Week – Always chippin’ in

Jackie Touchet’s love of golf has taken her around the country and back to Prince Rupert

District extends State of Emergency another week

There’s lots of work ahead, but today was a good day: BC Wildfire Service

This Week Podcast — Episode 97

Meet the first political candidate for the 2018 municipal elections in Prince Rupert

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Man did loops with plane he stole from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing it

Most Read

  • How much money should you leave behind after death?

    BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week