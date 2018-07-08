REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: Firefighters rescue dog from hot car

Firefighters and RCMP were called to the scene of the parking lot behind the Cultus Lake Waterpark this week and broke the window of a mini-van to rescue a large chihuahua mix. Watch more >

Vernon: Reporter takes thrilling drive from plane at skydiving event

If you’re afraid of heights this video probably isn’t for you. Vernon Morning Star reporter Brieanna gives a first hand view of skydiving. Watch more >

Smithers: Cubs celebrate Canada Day through play at wildlife society

Dozens checked out the Northern Lights Wildlife Society to watch the bear cubs have some fun. Watch more >

Campbell River: Seal escapes hungry orcas with help from tourist boat

A seal escaped the jaws of hungry orcas by hitching a ride on a nearby tourist vessel, and the encounter was caught on video. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Biggest cruise ship this summer docks on northern shores

The biggest cruise ship to call on Prince Rupert this summer has already arrived, bringing 922 passengers for a whirlwind six-hour visit to the North Coast.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
