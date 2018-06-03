REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Timber Days a hit

Hundreds gathered in Centennial Park to watch competitions in the underhand chop, axe throwing, pole climbing and more. Watch more >

Comox Valley: New rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after completion

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized, but community members say a few naysayers is no match for equality. Watch more >

Couple paddling cross-Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling across Canada to help you eat your vegetables. Watch more >

Princeton: Mining Days was a real BLAST

Copper Mountain Mine’s annual event ended with an enourmous blast – measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Could this be Hammy the deer’s twin?

With what appears to fish netting wrapped around its antlers, a second deer has been spotted in the city – looking a lot like Hammy, the iconic deer that made national headlines after getting tied in a hammock. Watch more >