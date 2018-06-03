REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Timber Days a hit

Hundreds gathered in Centennial Park to watch competitions in the underhand chop, axe throwing, pole climbing and more. Watch more >

Comox Valley: New rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after completion

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized, but community members say a few naysayers is no match for equality. Watch more >

Couple paddling cross-Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling across Canada to help you eat your vegetables. Watch more >

Princeton: Mining Days was a real BLAST

Copper Mountain Mine’s annual event ended with an enourmous blast – measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Could this be Hammy the deer’s twin?

With what appears to fish netting wrapped around its antlers, a second deer has been spotted in the city – looking a lot like Hammy, the iconic deer that made national headlines after getting tied in a hammock. Watch more >

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Heart of Our City: Soup for the soul

Peggy Luckham-Okrainetz has been lending a helping hand to the Salvation Army for more than 15 years

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

School District 52 appoints new superintendent

Irene LaPierre of School District No. 83 will step into the role on August 1.

MVP of the Week: Leah Anderson

Leah Anderson takes Prince Rupert’s Special Olympics athletes to the next level

The last service of Prince Rupert’s First Presbyterian Church

93 years later, the historic North Coast church was decommissioned on May 30

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

B.C. intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

