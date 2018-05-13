REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Grand Forks: Community comes together to battle flooding

It’s neighbours helping neighbours in Grand Forks this weekend, as residents are hit by the most severe flooding since 1948. Watch more >

Kelowna: Preserving the magic through composting

Summerhill Pyramid Winery rakes all their compost right back into the ground growing their tasty wine. Watch more >

Victoria: Thirteen-year-old has a knack for competitive shooting

Shauna Bae has only been a cadet for three months, but you wouldn’t know that from watching her during a recent national shooting competition. Watch more >

Cloverdale: High school chefs compete in chilli cook-off

High schools from across the Lower Mainland sent their best culinary students to Cloverdale on Thursday to go head-to-head in the annual student chili cook-off. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Rainbow Warriors getting back in the groove

Its been a cold and long winter in Prince Rupert, but the suns out which means the Rainbow Warriors are getting their strokes ready for the summer. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

Just Posted

LETTER: Re: “B.C. getting East-Coast treatment”

Response to letter on DFO’s management of the West Coast fisheries

Mutrie and Payne repeat top finishes in Crest Glory Days

Learn to Run participants finish their 13-week program with Rupert Runners organized race

Wide awake on a mind and body journey

Free Awakening Indigenous workshops target trauma and anxiety with meditation

Prince Rupert’s golf course in need of new sprinklers

Superintendent says improvements to the course will take two seasons to complete

Nisga’a Nation could receive $8 million a year from new tax revenue agreement

Brucejack Gold Mine will provide a share of mineral tax revenue to the band

Heart of Our City: Bob Killbery’s lifetime of service

After more than 35 years in the RCMP, Bob Killbery continues to serve Prince Rupert as a volunteer

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

12-year-old Victoria Anthony sang ‘Perfect’ at Rogers Arena

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Most Read

  • VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

    12-year-old Victoria Anthony sang ‘Perfect’ at Rogers Arena

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week