REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Tofino: First Nation artist donates sculpture to Park Reserve

Hjalmer Wenstob gifted a carving of an orca dorsal fin to Parks Canada, commemorating the Pacific Rim Whale Festival. Watch more >

Osoyoos: A 36-foot willow root pulled from drain

City offficials decided to call in the pros to get to to the bottom of a storm drain problem in Osoyoos. The problem? A 500-pound willo root 36 feet in length. Watch more >

Canada: Jogging and picking up litter come together in ‘plogging’

As the spring thaw lays bare the discarded waste of winter, many Canadian fitness enthusiasts are combining the endorphin rush of jogging with the environmental benefits of picking up trash. Watch more >

Burns Lake: Building log houses no easy task

A new training centre near Burns Lake is giving forest industry professionals a chance to learn first-hand how to build log houses. Watch more >



Vancouver: New resident a pro with the camera

A new resident octopus at Vancouver Aquarium got her chance in the spotlight with a go-pro. Watch more >

Just Posted

More than 45 elementary students experience skiing at Shames

Lax Kxeen and Port Edward elementary students hit the slopes on March 26

Heart of Our City: Derry Bott’s journey from pew to pulpit

The minister serves Prince Rupert in more ways than one

New halibut restrictions will start April 1

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the restrictions on the recreational fishery for 2018

First game of Major Midget playoffs ends in a loss for Cariboo Cougars

Rupertite Brett Fudger should be proud of his game, coach Tyler Brough said

Vopak investigates terminal development on Ridley Island

Port of Prince Rupert says the project for liquid bulk cargoes is in the concept development stage

Easter Bunny leaves hundreds of eggs for the kids of Prince Rupert

On March 31, the annual Easter egg hunt at Mariners Park was over in a flash

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

