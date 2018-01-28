REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

OAK BAY: ‘Cycleangelo’ creates doodles with the help of his GPS

While his friends know him as Stephen Lund, a growing number of followers call him Cycleangelo. That’s because he creates masterpieces on maps with his bike. See more >

MAPLE RIDGE: Longtime Canucks commentator honoured with street

Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Jim Robson was humble Saturday evening as he celebrated the new street in his name. See more >

KELOWNA: Annual tradition draws Aussies to the mountain

The annual tradition at Big White Ski Resort had Boomer the kangaroo zipping down the ski hill with eager (and some half-clothed) Aussies. Watch more >

CAMPBELL RIVER: Spectacular views aplenty at Vancouver Island dam

BC Hydro increased the amount of water released from the John Hart Dam this week – making for a spectacular flow over Elk Falls. Watch more >

WHISTLER: Snowboarder gets swallowed by snowbank in Whistler

GoPro footage of a snowboarder disappearing into a snowbank has turned heads, showing just how quick things can go from a fun time to a near-tragic experience.

Just Posted

Micheal Lee says he’ll bring cell coverage to Highway 16

BC Liberal leader candidate visits Prince Rupert Jan. 20 to talk about his political agenda

Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

Islanders support Seafarers

Islander Hall Society presents funds to Prince Rupert Seafarers’ Mission

Rupert gateway to grow with Trans-Pacific Partnership

Elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade among 11 countries to benefit port industry

Storm warning issued for North coast, Terrace, Kitimat

Storm expected to hit tonight and Sunday, bringing hazardous winter conditions and icy roads.

MVP Of The Week: Dylon Cruz, a dead shot

Prince Rupert’s Dylon Cruz is taking his passion for archery to the BC Winter Games 2018

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

