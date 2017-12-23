REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Fernie: Residents celebrate new outdoor skating rink

Two months after a tragic ammonia leak killed three community members, Fernie residents returned to the ice on a new outdoor rink. Watch more >

B.C.: Santa shares wacky and wonderful asks he hears

From 40 iPads to Lamborghini’s to paying mom’s bills, Santa shares some of the inspirational and hilarious things kids ask for. Watch more >

Langley: Teen collects donations for homeless in Metro Vancouver

Cierra Foster has honed in on the reason for the season, giving back to those left homeless this holiday. Watch more >

Penticton: Massive snowman on display for all to enjoy

A newly arrived Penticton couple is carrying on their tradition of building a massive front-yard snowman. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Woman showcases tiny village with themes of the province

The tiny town of Sparkyville has popped up in Ann de Jong’s living room for yet another Christmas. Watch more >

Previous story
Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life
Next story
Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Big fish and blue knuckles

How a friendly fishing competition grew into one of Prince Rupert’s most beloved events

UPDATE: DP World locates source of hazmat incident at Fairview

Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal evacuated, closed after two employees sent to hospital

Nowhere to go: Public washrooms closed for the season

Prince Rupert has no public washrooms open during the winter months

In Our Opinion: Use newspaper for wrapping gifts

Cut down on waste this holiday season and use pages from the Northern View for gift wrapping

Santa’s number one helper

Mrs. Claus met Santa 11 years ago — and the rest is history

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Most Read