Rare full moon, Daylight Saving makes for a uniquely spooky Halloween – despite COVID-19

We can’t host costume parties but this weekend is still one for the history books

We might not be able to attend big parties this Halloween but it sure is to be an eventful weekend – because of and despite the ongoing pandemic.

Saturday, Oct. 31, marks a rare astronomical moment: a rare second second-in-the-month full moon. In fact, this will be the first time since WW2 that the entire world will be able to see the Blue Moon, instead of just certain regions.

According to NASA, a full moon landing on Halloween isn’t expected to happen again until 2039.

It’s not just the skies that will be making this weekend different from others – overnight Saturday, British Columbians aside from of a few Kootenay cities will be gaining an hour as they “fall back” for Daylight Saving Time.

Despite hopes that this could be the last time change to have to happen in the province, the U.S. Congress still has to approve the change for western states, bringing B.C.’s legislation to a halt.

ALSO READ: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

In response to a growing number of new daily COVID cases Halloween parties have been curtailed in B.C. this year, with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issuing a health order barring gatherings to just those in a household plus a person’s safe six.

In Fraser Health, the region currently seeing the lions share of new cases, residents are being urged to stick to just those in their household.

ALSO READ: B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Henry’s advice? Swap the costume party for a spooky movie and keep trick-or-treating small and look ahead to making next year’s spooky season all that more special.

