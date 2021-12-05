During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

During this season of giving and generosity, many people are in need

This is the season of giving and generosity, with food donations, toy drives and other charitable initiatives in place across the country.

This spirit of generosity is a part of many religious faiths and belief systems, and many organizations across the country and around the world rely on these donations as they help those in need.

However, it is important to remember that those who benefit from giving at this time of year are not just statistics. Hunger and poverty affect people in Canada and around the world.

How much do you know about issues of hunger and poverty? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.


READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ ALSO: Vernon man to lead virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to fight poverty

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestsfood securityPoverty

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

Just Posted

Remo Pomponio shaves off his Movember moustache on Nov. 30 at the Prince Rupert fire hall. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue team raised $1,660 together. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP top Fire Rescue in Movember challenge

Autumn Johansen watches as Billy Hughes throws a rock during the third annual New Beers Resolution event at the Prince Rupert Curling Club on Jan. 6, 2019. (File photo)
Prince Rupert Curling Club to host first tournament in two years

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

COVID-19 vaccine drop-in clinics for children aged five to 11 start on Dec. 6 at the health unit. Chantelle Vera said a small needle was nothing compared to the effects COVID-19 could have. She received her vaccination at a youth drop-in clinic on May 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids can roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccine