Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com photo)

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com photo)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

This weekend is the Victoria Day long weekend, a Canadian statutory holiday in honour of the British monarch. The weekend also marks the start to the summer season in Canada.

How much do you know about the legendary queen, her legacy, the Victorian era and other things related to Victoria? Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Just Posted

Prince Rupert’s Taylor Jackson won the award for most promising Prince Rupert Dancer in the 2021 BC Annual Dance Competitions in May. (Photo supplied by Jazz Productions)
32nd Annual BC Dance Competitions held virtually in Prince Rupert

The show must go on, and it did - Theresa Mackereth, event organizer

City residents are concerned not enough information is being provided about the proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society development on 11th Ave. E. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Resident still concerned about housing project despite community information session by developer

11th Ave. E. housing project is still early days for public feedback

Highway hero Graham Abel is single-handedly saving the stretch of road between Prince Rupert and Port Edward by cleaning up the garbage and ditches. It’s something he was taught to do from an early age, he said on May 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City – Graham Abel, Highway Crusader

Cleaning up the highway one piece of garbage at a time

BC Centre for Disease Control mapping for the week of May 9 to 15th shows Prince Rupert had two lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increased number from the week before. (Image: BC CDC)
Prince Rupert still not at zero COVID-19 cases

Youth aged 12 to 17 can now register for a COVID-19 immunization

Safe Boating Week runs from May 22 to 28 with the May holiday weekend at the start of it. NorthCoast residents are reminded to use safe and responsible boating practices, Canadian Safe Boating Council Asia don May 19. Boats in Prince Rupert were coated in snow in April. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Boaters are reminded to be safe and responsible

Safe Boating Awareness Week and holiday weekend coincide

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

Most Read