Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Whether you prefer planes, trains, automobiles or something else, summer is a time for taking a trip

Now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, many people are planning for a vacation getaway.

It has been said getting there is half the fun. Whether your preferred mode of transportation is flying, driving, riding a train, boating or something else, travel is likely in your future.

How much do you know about transportation? Put your knowledge to the test with these dozen questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 11 to 17

Just Posted

A newly created Sm’algyax Braille system will increase accessibility to the language for the visually impaired, Gitga’at Nation member and Sm’algyax Word ap developer Brendan Eshom announced, on July 9. (Photo: supplied)
Sm’algyax word app grows to include Braille alphabet

Fire bans across the entire Skeena region including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, remain in effect until Oct. 9, and are being enforced with hefty fines, the Conservation Officer Service said, on July 8. (File Photo: Amber Oliver)
Fire bans across the province including Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

A power outage affecting several spots in Prince Rupert and Port Edward has left over 8020 BC Hydro customers without electricity on July 8. (BC Hydro)
Over 8000 BC Hydro customers affected by power outage in Prince Rupert