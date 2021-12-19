Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.

Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.

Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.

How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContestsGames and ToysGift Guide

 

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Just Posted

Ryan Phillips welds two sheets of aluminium together at his shop in Port Edward, on Dec. 9. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Ryan Phillips, sparking welds for mariners

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

A house on the corner of Queensway Dr. and Mark Ave. south of Terrace on Dec. 17, 2021. Dr. Raina Fumerton, Northern Health chief medical officer for the northwest, said that anti-government attitudes could be a factor in stalling COVID-19 vaccination rates in the health authority. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
COVID vaccination rates stall out in northern B.C.

Janet Song and Emmi Millar show off some of the English learning resources and board games avaiable at thier Wednesday conversation circle, on Dec. 15. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Settlement and language services by 650% at HSEDS