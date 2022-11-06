Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

Daylight saving time has come to an end for this year

The clocks have been reset and daylight saving time is over for another year.

While the twice-yearly time change has come under criticism, the concept of time — whether measured in seconds and minutes, hours and days, months, years or centuries — is important.

How much do you know about time and timekeeping? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

