The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force turns 150 years old in 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been a part of Canada for the past 150 years, starting as the Northwest Mounted Police in 1873.

Today, the iconic uniform of Canada’s national police force is recognized around the world, and the musical ride once featured on the $50 bill, has been a symbol of Canada.

How much do you know about the RCMP, its past and its present? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRCMP

 

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating a hit and run on March 4 after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A driver was later arrested with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit the RCMP stated in a media release. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating a hit and run on March 4 after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A driver was later arrested with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit the RCMP stated in a media release. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hit and run results in pedestrian taken to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital with serious injuries

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice meets with Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal on March 3 after the $1 billion Community Growth Funding announcement made by the provincial government allocating money to all 188 municipalities and districts in B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert & Port Edward receive almost $5M in Community Growth Funding

Northern Lights Shelter owner Angelika Langen. (John Marriott photo)
Rewilding grizzlies: New documentary filmed in Smithers airs tonight (March 3)

Pop-up banner image