Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. Do you know why he made news headlines in 2019? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

How much do you know about some of the news events which made headlines in Canada in 2019?

Take this 15-question quiz and put your knowledge to the test.


To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Brand new mural hangs at Conrad Elementary

Artist Kelli Clifton created “Skeena Salmon”, with some youthful assistants

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Rainmakers start defence of home court with a splash

The rain was coming down outside and on the court as Charles Hays ran over Caledonia

Junior Rainmakers rattle off wins at Polars Tourney despite tough draw

Charles Hays comes up a game short of the title, but leave Prince George with several statement wins

Fashion Fridays: A special gift for Amma

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

WEB POLL: Will you be making a New Year’s resolution?

Let us know what you plan to do once the clock strikes midnight!

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

26% of young Canadians say they’ve driven while high: CAA survey

While most young people know its important to not drink and drive, less feel the same about cannabis

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Most Read