In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. What was the profession of Young’s father, Scott Young? (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

In this May 25, 2019, photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. What was the profession of Young’s father, Scott Young? (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To celebrate Father’s Day, test your knowledge of famous fathers

In many parts of the world, the third Sunday of June is Father’s Day.

This day, in honour of fathers, has been observed since 1910, although it is not an official holiday.

In recognition of the day and in recognition of the important role of dads, here are some questions about factual and fictional fathers. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFather's Day

 

Bart Simpson, at left, is a central character in The Simpsons. What is the name of Bart’s father in this long-running animated show? (FOX/TNS)

Bart Simpson, at left, is a central character in The Simpsons. What is the name of Bart’s father in this long-running animated show? (FOX/TNS)

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

Just Posted

Father’s Day, held each year on the third Sunday of June, is a time to recognize and honour fathers. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area this morning (June 17).
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area

Haida artist, Jaalen Edenshaw has designed an emoji for Twitter to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples month in June.
Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month

Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigneous Peoples Month