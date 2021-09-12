QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

On Sept. 20, Canadians will go to the polls to elect a new federal government.
Throughout Canada’s history, this country has had no shortage of colourful political candidates and leaders, unusual moments and even some well-placed insults and jabs from within the House of Commons.
How much do you know about some of the more unusual people and moments in Canada’s political history? Take this quick quiz and put your knowledge to the test.
Good luck.
By the way, make sure to vote on Sept. 20. The outcome of the election could depend on your vote.
