Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)

Polar bears are associated with northern Canada and other parts of the Arctic. (Pixabay photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

In the fall, hungry bears are preparing for hibernation and may be seen in orchards and urban areas

Much of British Columbia is bear country, and imagery of these animals can be found around the province.

During the fall, hungry bears in search of food can be found in orchards and in populated areas as they prepare for hibernation. People are urged take measures not to leave out garbage or other bear attractants.

How much do you really know about bears? Put your knowlege to the test with these 10 questions about factual and fictional bears.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsContests

 

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) snares the shot of Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The name of the Boston Bruins is from a word for bear. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) snares the shot of Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The name of the Boston Bruins is from a word for bear. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Bears are a common image of British Columbia. Which species of bear is British Columbia’s official mammal? (Black Press file photo)

Bears are a common image of British Columbia. Which species of bear is British Columbia’s official mammal? (Black Press file photo)

Black bears and grizzly bears can be found in many parts of British Columbia. During the fall, bears are sighted in orchards and in B.C. communities (Black Press file photo)

Black bears and grizzly bears can be found in many parts of British Columbia. During the fall, bears are sighted in orchards and in B.C. communities (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Some Canadians expect to watch queen’s funeral with sadness; others will skip it

Just Posted

An area near Vanderhoof Airport that was a Coastal Gaslink work camp is being returned to agricultural land. (Photo supplied by Coastal Gaslink)
Coastal Gaslink restores Vanderhoof workcamp site

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Richard Wong hosted a thank you dinner for the assistance of Prince Rupert First Nations drummers who helped take the Canada Day drumming event international after six years. Wong also gave thanks to Amy Wong who assisted in organizing the dinner and who he laughed was the most famous person in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Richard Wong hosted a thank you dinner for the assistance of Prince Rupert First Nations drummers who helped take the Canada Day drumming event international after six years. Wong also gave thanks to Amy Wong who assisted in organizing the dinner and who he laughed was the most famous person in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Thank you in Prince Rupert held for drumming event which is now international

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.