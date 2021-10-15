Regularly hand washing is recommended to limit the spread of COVID-19. How much time is recommended for hand washing? (Unsplash)

QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day. How much do you know about hands and hygiene?

Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a day set aside to raising awareness of the importance of hand washing with soap as a factor in disease prevention.

Please take a moment to wash your hands. Then see how many of the following questions you can answer on hands, hand washing and hygiene.

Good luck.


Do you know what greeting gesture has been used instead of the handshake in order to limit the spread of germs? (Stock photo)

