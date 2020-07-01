Canada’s 153rd birthday is on July 1. How much do you know about our country? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

How much do you know about our country?

In honour of Canada’s 153rd birthday on July 1, here is a short quiz on Canada.

And if you’re in the mood for more trivia quizzes with a Canada Day theme, we have them.

READ ALSO: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Good luck.


If you’d like other quizzes on different topics, here are a few you might enjoy:

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was preceded by the North-West Mounted Police. Do you know when this legendary police force was formed? (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

AGM takes centre stage

Lester Centre presented annual reports on June 24

Evictions to resume

Landlords with existing orders can file for enforcement on July 2nd

Province supports emergency preparedness in communities

It’s not ‘if’ an emergency will happen but ‘when’

Teachers run this town

Staff at PRMS complete a physical education of the city by walking each street in Prince Rupert

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read