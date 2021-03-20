Many mattresses today have coil springs. Do you know when coil spring mattresses became popular? (Pixabay.com photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

March 20 is the first day of spring.

The season of spring is a time to celebrate new life, rebirth and renewal.

In recognition of this time of mild weather and new growth, see how much you know about spring, springs and other things connected with the term.

Good luck.


Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)

