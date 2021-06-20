Pope Francis speaks from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The word “Pope” means “father.” Do you know the origin of this word? (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day
How much do you know about famous fathers?
The third Sunday of June is Father’s Day in Canada, a day to honour fathers.
How much do you know about famous fathers and issues related to fatherhood? Take this short quiz to find out.
Good luck.
In this file photo dated Thursday, May 12, 2005, the Los Angeles, premiere of the movie “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”, is reflected in the mask eyeglasses of iconic baddie character Darth Vader. In the movie franchise, who was Darth Vader’s son? (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, FILE)