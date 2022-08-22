FILE - Britain’s Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday Aug. 22, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

FILE - Britain’s Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday Aug. 22, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

Move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday.

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen’s official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September. George and Charlotte had been attending a school in south London, and Louis is just starting his formal full-time schooling.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size for the royals. But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

RELATED: Prince William’s visit to B.C. draws memories of frenzied 1998 trip

Royal family

Previous story
Stunning rainbow photo captured in Vernon, B.C.

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service crews continue to respond to several wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
BC Wildfire teams responded to over a dozen weekend wildfires in the northwest

Danielle Dalton is an advocate for education and believes in self-empowerment while supporting others to learn in ways individual to them. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of education is individualized learning to ensure student success Prince Rupert woman says

Port Clements council has taken the first steps towards getting its first crosswalk. One is proposed for in front of Bayview Market. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Port Clements takes steps towards safer street crossing

The Port Clements Village Office received 16 notice of non-compliance orders from Worksafe BC on July 14. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Worksafe hit the village of Port Clements with 16 non-compliance orders