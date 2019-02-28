Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming Sept. 3

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991

This cover image released by Random House Children Books shows “Dr. Seuss‚ Horse Museum,” a new book by the late children‚ author, coming Sept. 3. (Random House Children)

There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favourites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

READ MORE: Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, “What Pet Should I Get,” was a bestseller.

Joyner’s previous credits include “Too Many Elephants in This House” and “The Swap.”

The Associated Press

