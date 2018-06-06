(Twitter/DeltaPolice)

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Police won’t say how an opossum ended up in a shower at a home in the community of Ladner, B.C., but one thing is clear: the long-tailed animal wasn’t happy when an officer showed up to take it away.

Delta Police Department spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says a surprised resident called police just before midnight last Wednesday.

She says the opossum showed its displeasure at the sight of an officer by drawing back its lips, foaming at the mouth and releasing a foul smell.

Leykauf says its appearance in the shower had nothing to do with a prank or a family member and that the people involved aren’t expected to repeat their actions.

She says it’s one of the strangest animal calls the department has received, but officers have recently dealt with owls in the nearby community of Tsawwassen and crows in North Delta.

Opossums are also known as possums, and this one was released back into the wild.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

Just Posted

Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8

Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Contractors wanted for Prince Rupert landfill expansion

City posted an outline of the project on BC Bids, project expected to be completed by Nov. 2

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

Most Read