PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo) A swing looks out over Golden and the valley for a perfect photo opportunity. (Claire Palmer photo)
The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)The Golden Skybridge opened this weekend to a local sneak peak, with two suspension bridges boasting panoramic views of the Columbia Valley. (Claire Palmer photo)
Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)Tickets are $34 for locals and act as a season pass for 2021. (Claire Palmer photo)
Golden Skybridge

The Golden Skybridge opened to the public earlier this month, boasting two suspension bridges, a canyon walk and a wooden playground just five minutes off of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“We’re super excited to be able to open to the local community first and showcase this great attraction,” said Tristan MacLaggen, general manager of the bridge.

The Skybridge is the tallest suspension bridge in Canada, allowing visitors to take in views standing at 130 m. A second suspension bridge comes in at 80 m, still amongst the most impressive in the country.

A three-kilometer-long nature walk weaving throughout the Rocky Mountain Adventure Park with viewing platforms provides guests with further opportunities to take in the picturesque landscapes.

Visitors will be able to walk 426 feet above the canyon floor, with 360 panoramic views of the Columbia Valley.

“The Columbia Valley is one of those remarkable places that is uniquely positioned to provide a stunning, yet accessible mountain experience,” says David Barry, Pursuit president.

“Whether you’re staying in Golden or making it a stop along your journey between Alberta and British Columbia, the Golden Skybridge will soon become an iconic experience for Canadian and international visitors alike.”

MacLaggen emphasized the support for locals, saying that they plan on actively supporting the community they now call home.

“We want to make sure we have foundations out here, we’re supporting the economy, we’re part of this community,” said MacLaggen.

“We want to we want to do everything we can to integrate into this community and really be a part of it.”

The Skybridge features a canyon trail at just over a kilometer, that links the two suspension bridges, which are amongst the tallest in Canada, with one even claiming the title of tallest in the nation.

The grounds also feature a wooden playground in the trees and a courtyard area that MacLaggen says will be used to host live music throughout the summer.

Pursuit will be adding to the amenities throughout the summer, with a 130-metre swing attraction that is going to be one of the largest in the world slated to open in mid-June, a tree-top challenge in early July, a quad zipline later in July as well.

The Skybridge will be adhering to all COVID protocols throughout the summer.

The price for locals is $34 for adults and $17 for children, which acts as a season pass for the whole summer, regardless of when the ticket is purchased. There will be additional costs for some of the other attractions.

“Golden’s already a thriving tourism town and we’re really excited for what’s ahead,” said MacLaggen.

Most Read