Golden retriever Lola starts Monday as a trauma dog for Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services. (@VFRS_Lola)

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Vancouver firefighters a set to introduce a new member of the team of Monday – Lola, the trauma dog.

“Recent studies have shown that almost half of emergency services personnel show ‘significant symptoms… consistent with one or more mental disorders,’” said Capt. Jonathan Gormack. “Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services is leading the way to provide training, treatment, and interventions for staff dealing with occupational stress.”

Lola will work with her handler, Asst. Capt. Steve Fraser, to help provide members of the Vancouver Fire Fighters’ Union Local 18 and all Vancouver Fire & Rescue staff with mental health support and healing.

The golden retriever even has her own Instagram account.


