PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

Karin Fulcher holds her kittens Pinot and Grigio during a small physically-distanced outdoor service and pet blessing ceremony to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price, centre, wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she speaks before blessing pets during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses a dog during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses Dawn Moulton’s chicken Rose, during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price pets a dog before a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The pandemic has disrupted everything from gatherings to day-to-day routine, but one church in B.C.’s Lower Mainland didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from ensuring animals received their annual blessings this weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 4), St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver hosted a drive-thru blessing service for pet owners to mark St. Francis Day.

The Feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches around the world on Oct. 4 with pet blessings.

Pet owners gathered for an outdoor service Saturday morning, bringing with them dogs, cats and even a chicken.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Coronavirus

