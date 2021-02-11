Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)

‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

Surrey RCMP say there was “no hamming around” after Duckie the pig was on the loose in Surrey.

Police say Duckie, a 200-plus pound pig, managed to escape from his home “unbeknownst to his owner” and “while on the lam, Duckie proceeded to enter a neighbour’s yard.”

Duckie was approached by a resident, but Surrey RCMP said the pig was “refusing to answer questions from the resident as to why Duckie was in their yard.

“Duckie acted out and bit the person on the buttocks.”

RCMP said the person wanted to get inside their house, but “Duckie proceeded to block the front door, preventing the resident access to the house.”

When officers arrived, they came across the “not-so-little hog.”

“There was a bit of a stand off. Duckie began snorting and charging at the officers. They tactically repositioned and developed a tactical ‘Pig Penning Plan’ (PPP),” reads a Facebook post.

Now on the street, RCMP said Duckie was in danger of being hit by passing vehicles, so they used an officer’s homemade dinner to lure the pig into the back of the cruiser.

“Once he had a taste of the home cooking he could not resist getting into the (police cruiser) to have more. That is when the door was shut and this little escapade was over.”

Surrey RCMP said by checking with residents in the neighbourhood, they were able to find Duckie’s family and return him.

“And the not-so-little-piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way home.”


