Canadians are against a bulk buy of medication by the U.S., a poll suggest. (Sgt. Rodolfo E. Toro)

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

The majority of Canadians don’t think it’s their responsibility to help the U.S. with drug costs or supply, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.

Thursday’s survey comes after the Trump administration said it was setting up a system to allow wide-scale, bulk imports of prescription drugs from Canada.

Researchers found that 79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply, and 78 per cent said they would support a national pharmacare program.

The support for a national program was highest in lower income families, and lowest in higher income ones.

Sixty-four per cent of Canadians said they were concerned about what implications the U.S. policy could have on Canadian drug supply. Survey results suggest 17 per cent already think there are “frequent” drug shortages, while 65 per cent believe the supply is “sufficient,” although still with drug shortages.

Forty per cent of Canadians say they already have someone in their household who’s had issues getting the medication they need, a figure that stayed similar throughout income ranges.

READ MORE: U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

READ MORE: Canada eyeing implications of U.S. plan to allow imports of prescription drugs

