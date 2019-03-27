(Black Press Media file)

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

Nearly eight out of 10 British Columbians are worried about recent measles outbreaks, a poll from Insights West suggests.

The findings, released Tuesday, found that 79 per cent of the 800 people surveyed are concerned about the recent flare ups, and only 42 per cent feel like they are properly protected.

The findings come amid more than a dozen measles cases across the province in recent months. The outbreaks started in the Lower Mainland but have since spread to the interior.

That concern has lead some in the province to avoid public areas, such as the seven per cent keeping away from swimming pools, six per cent who aren’t going to malls and six percent who aren’t hanging out with unvaccinated friends and family.

Surveyors found that although 77 per cent of the province’s residents are immunized, 23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines.

Six per cent of British Columbians said they were “selective” when choosing their vaccines and three per cent chose not to vaccinate themselves or their kids.

Although just eight per cent of B.C. residents overall believe that “vaccinations have been linked to autism,” a full 25 per cent of anti-vaxxers think the link is true.

The survey found 42 per cent of British Columbians think that vaccines aren’t always effective and 21 per cent think there are undeclared, harmful side effects. A further 20 per cent of those surveyed think that vaccines are pushed on the population to help pharmaceuticals make money.

Eight per cent of B.C. residents think the elimination of vaccine-prevented diseases in Canada means there’s no longer a need for vaccines, despite arguments from health officials that herd immunity protects those most vulnerable to disease.

READ MORE: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Loved to death’ Joffre Lakes now requires campground reservation

Just Posted

Clarity Cannabis to fill empty Third Avenue store

City of Prince Rupert has approved of a second marijuana retail shop

City council briefs: Second cannabis shop, April as Sustainability Month

Three people came to speak on the city’s proposed 2019 budget for Prince Rupert

DFO wants sports fishers to halve daily catch limits for prawns

Sport Fishing Advisory Committee resisting changes to prawn and clam catch management on North Coast

Rupert Rampage will play Fort St. John tonight in the Coy Cup

2019 tournament schedule has been released and Prince Rupert Rampage plays host team

Prints Rupert Camera Club opens 2019 exhibition

The show is dedicated to the memory of long-time member Chris Green

Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

Most Read