The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

The $15 million unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Vancouver will expire at midnight on August 13 if not claimed (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS).

Millionaire mystery: $15-million winning B.C. lottery ticket remains unclaimed

The Lotto Max ticket purchased last summer in Vancouver is set to expire in August

It’s time to check your couch cushions, junk drawers, and pants pockets.

A $15-million winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in B.C. nearly a year ago has yet to be claimed.

B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is urging players who purchased a ticket in Vancouver for the Aug. 13, 2021 draw to check their numbers.

The winning ticket matches all seven numbers in the lottery draw: 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38.

However, time is ticking for a winner to step forward.

According to BCLC, prize winners have one year from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim the prize. This means that the missing ticket will expire at midnight on Aug. 13.

The specific location where the lottery ticket was purchased has not been announced.

To check your tickets, visit the PlayNow website.

RELATED: Record-breaking $100.4 million won in lottery tickets on Vancouver Island in 2021

Lottery

Previous story
VIDEO: Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Just Posted

Hila, a seven-week-old Boston terrier cross just wants to go back to sleep in her downtown Prince Rupert home. Hila’s veterinarian is located out of town as veterinarian services in the city are strained. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert pets and owners may have greater access to veterinarian clinics

Crew member onboard Ocean Destiny, a ship used to lay cable for the Connected Coast project. (Photo: Connected Coast Facebook page)
Connected Coast’s fibre optic cable reaches Haida Gwaii

Pacific Northern Gas apologized to Port Edward and Prince Rupert community members for the rotten egg smell in the area on June 30. The company states there were no safety issues for the public. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rotten egg smell in Port Edward and Prince Rupert attributed to gas line odourant

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.