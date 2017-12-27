MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Strap on some skates, of course.

Kevin Inch of Kelowna is the latest Canuck to skate on this country’s frozen streets and he captured the feat in a 20-second video.

Inch glides along McInnes Avenue on Christmas Day to the tune of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” with gifts in hand.

The video ends with a “Merry Christmas” but continued on through Facebook, garnering an ever-growing number of views.

Inch said he and his roommate made the video after driving along and remarking upon its iciness a few times.

“Then on Christmas Day we decided to do it,” said Inch. ” He filmed me skating away… then we did a cheesy voice over at the end. Then the camera didn’t pick it up and we recorded it over.”

His friends and family thought the video was hilarious, and within a couple hours it had racked up thousands of views. By Wednesday he had more than 16,000.

“I’m going to have to cut my hair,” said Inch, joking about his new-found popularity.

The other surprising side-effect was the fact so many people saw the video as cause to complain about street de-icing failures.

Regardless, the video was made as a warming antidote to the deep chill Kelowna has been under.

In recent days temperature lows ranged from -7 C to -13 C and it’s not expected to let up soon, with temperatures in the next couple of days expected to be around -8 C until Friday.

While you're here, check out some other Canucks who skated through streets last year when the cold snap hit.

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

